Freeze brings unsafe conditions at prisons, inmates’ families say

By Thursday afternoon, he said two prison units were without power and relying on generators, and 10 continued to have water issues.

On Feb. 14, temperatures across the state began to plunge as a winter storm crossed through Texas. As demand for power and heat rose, unregulated supply sources failed during the snow and ice storm. The energy grid operator for most of Texas forced major, days-long power shutdowns to keep the entire grid from failing.

On Friday, the state’s grid operator announced a return to normal conditions but said there were still outages across Texas due largely to problems caused by inclement weather.

“Most of them are so cold that their bodies are numb,” said Nichole, whose husband is a prisoner at the Clemens Unit in Brazoria County. “A lot of them fear to fall asleep because they think they’re going to freeze. They don’t think they’re going to wake up.”

The Tribune is not using her last name because she fears retaliation against her husband.

With power failures and often impassable roadways, officers in jails and prisons were kept at lockups for days.