Free walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at A&M System offices today, Wednesday

A free walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic is being held at the Texas A&M University System offices in College Station on Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The offices are located at 301 Tarrow Street and the clinic will be held in the parking lot.

No appointment or insurance is needed to receive a vaccine, just a valid ID. Patients can choose between the one-shot Johnson & Johnson and the two-shot Pfizer vaccine.

Those who choose the Pfizer vaccine will be able to receive their second dose at the same location on June 28 or 29.

Children 12 years and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine with a parent or guardian present, according to a news release.