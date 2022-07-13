Free COVID-19 vaccines and expert panel at Brazos Center

The Texas A&M University Health Maroon Line Clinic, Brazos Valley Dispute Resolution Center and Texas A&M School of Public Health have partnered together to provide Brazos County residents with COVID-19 vaccines and education on Thursday.

From 5:30-7 p.m., residents 6 months and older will be able to receive COVID-19 vaccines and qualifying booster shots with no prior appointment. The event also will feature a panel of experts who will discuss the most up-to-date information regarding the safety of the vaccine.

To receive a vaccine, children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Those wanting to receive additional vaccines must have their COVID-19 vaccine card displaying their prior doses.