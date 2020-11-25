Free COVID-19 tests available at three locations in Bryan-College Station next week

The Brazos County Health District has announced new COVID-19 testing locations in Bryan-College Station next week.

Free testing will be available Monday through Dec. 3.

Tests will be offered at three locations:

• The Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 2;

• Connecting Point Church, 410 Harvey Road in College Steation, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; and

• Brian Bachmann Community Park, 1600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Dec. 3.

All three sites offer drive-thru options.

Tests are available for anyone over the age of 5, and symptoms are not required to get tested. No appointment is needed, but people can register up to 24 hours in advance at texas.curativeinc.com.

Those getting tested do not need to be a Brazos County resident, but a picture ID is required.