Free COVID-19 tests available at three locations in Bryan-College Station next week

Signs lead to where medical professionals provide COVID-19 tests to applicants at the Brazos Center in Bryan on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. The testing provided is a mouth swab performed by the user rather than a nasal swab administered by a health professional. The user is guided through the testing process.
CJ Boudreaux retrieves an oral swab from a patient while working Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at a free mobile COVID-19 test collection site at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in College Station.
Michelle Herrera explains to a patient how to properly swab their cheek as samples are collected at a free mobile COVID-19 test site at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in College Station on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.
Materials are passed to patients during the final day of operation of a three-day free COVID-19 testing site on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at the Brazos County Expo Complex.
Members of the Texas National Guard check-in patients as they arrive at a mobile COVID-19 testing site at the Brazos County Expo on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
Members of the Texas National Guard assist in the operation of a mobile COVID-19 testing site at the Brazos County Expo on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
Medical professionals provide COVID-19 tests to applicants at the Brazos Center in Bryan on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. The testing provided is a mouth swab performed by the user rather than a nasal swab administered by a health professional. The user is guided through the testing process.
Medical personnel administer COVID-19 tests at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Eagle staff report
The Brazos County Health District has announced new COVID-19 testing locations in Bryan-College Station next week.
Free testing will be available Monday through Dec. 3.
Tests will be offered at three locations:
• The Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 2;
• Connecting Point Church, 410 Harvey Road in College Steation, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; and
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
• Brian Bachmann Community Park, 1600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Dec. 3.
All three sites offer drive-thru options.
Tests are available for anyone over the age of 5, and symptoms are not required to get tested. No appointment is needed, but people can register up to 24 hours in advance at texas.curativeinc.com.
Those getting tested do not need to be a Brazos County resident, but a picture ID is required.
The test is an oral swab; people are asked not to eat, drink or smoke 20 minutes prior to being tested.