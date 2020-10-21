Free COVID-19 testing available in Brazos County next week

Free COVID-19 testing will be available starting next week in Brazos County.

The testing will be at the Brazos Center from Tuesday through Oct. 29 and from Nov. 9-11. Testing will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., except for Nov. 10, when testing will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People can register one day in advance at https://texas.curativeinc.com.

Testing is available for anyone over the age of 5, and you do not have to have symptoms to get tested. No appointment is needed, and you don't have to get out of your vehicle.

The tests are oral swab tests, and participants are asked not to eat, drink or smoke for 20 minutes prior to being tested.

The testing will be closed in the event of inclement weather.

The Brazos Center is at 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan.