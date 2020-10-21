 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Free COVID-19 testing available in Brazos County next week
0 comments

Free COVID-19 testing available in Brazos County next week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Free COVID-19 testing will be available starting next week in Brazos County.

The testing will be at the Brazos Center from Tuesday through Oct. 29 and from Nov. 9-11. Testing will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., except for Nov. 10, when testing will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People can register one day in advance at https://texas.curativeinc.com.

Testing is available for anyone over the age of 5, and you do not have to have symptoms to get tested. No appointment is needed, and you don't have to get out of your vehicle.

The tests are oral swab tests, and participants are asked not to eat, drink or smoke for 20 minutes prior to being tested.

The testing will be closed in the event of inclement weather.

The Brazos Center is at 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
Area law enforcement agencies confront challenge of diversifying departments
Local News

Area law enforcement agencies confront challenge of diversifying departments

The lack of diversity is an issue that local law enforcement officials said they have been trying to tackle for years. Some are concerned that national events including the police custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May and protests calling for police reform hurt law enforcement’s ability to attract diverse applicants. Other community leaders said the relationship between the police and people of color is strong, but they welcome further improvements.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert