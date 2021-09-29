Free COVID-19 antibody infusion center to open in College Station

A free COVID-19 antibody infusion center will open Thursday in College Station to treat those COVID-19 positive patients who have a doctor’s referral with Regeneron's monoclonal antibodies.
The infusion center is being opened through the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and in partnership with the Brazos County Judge’s office, the cities of Bryan and College Station, and St. Joseph Health. The Brazos County Health District was not directly involved in the opening of the centers or will be part of their operations, a health district spokesperson said. This is the 22nd state-supported operational center in Texas.
The infusion center is located at 4411 Hwy 6 in College Station. It will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
“This facility in Brazos County will ensure Texans in the Bryan-College Station region who test positive for COVID-19 have access to this free and effective treatment," Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. "Thank you to our local government partners and St. Joseph Health Hospital for working with us to open this new infusion center."
“I know from personal experience that Regeneron treatment can be effective in recovery from COVID-19, and I’m grateful the governor is making it readily available in Brazos County and this region,” Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said in a statement.
This treatment is available at no cost to patients, who must have tested positive for COVID-19 within the previous 10 days and have a referral from a primary care physician. Infusions are intended for COVID-19 patients who haven’t been hospitalized or on oxygen supplements.
“One of the major defenses of our immune system is the development of antibodies,” said Dr. Kia Parsi, CHI St. Joseph Health’s chief medical officer. “Antibodies can attach to these viruses and they help our immune system battle, fight, disable, and sometimes destroy these viruses.”
Monoclonal antibody infusions create artificial antibodies, Parsi said. He added that the treatment’s upside is patients receive many antibodies at once, but the downside is those antibodies don’t last long or develop long-term immunity unlike vaccines.
Still, with limited resources to fight COVID-19, Parsi said monoclonal antibodies have been found to be effective in decreasing the severity of the infection and the length of symptoms. St. Joseph has been using monoclonal antibody treatments at its College Station hospital for over a year now, Parsi said.
“The goal is to recover quicker and prevent hospitalizations,” Parsi said. “With this delta variant, we have seen more people infected over a longer period of time and we felt like we wanted to increase the capacity of providing monoclonal antibodies to the community."
The challenge in providing this treatment is that it is labor and time intensive. Medical professionals only will be able to treat approximately 45 patients per day as Parsi said the treatment takes at least three hours.
“It takes time to prepare the treatment medication, an IV has to be started on a patient, a nurse has to be there to administer the treatment, and then there’s a period of time where you have to be observed after the treatment,” Parsi said. “That’s why having an infusion center, like we’re creating, can be beneficial to treat as many people as quickly as we can, understanding we need equipment, space and staff.”
Patients can contact the infusion center by calling 979-690-4478. Doctors can fax referrals to the infusion center at 979-731-5229.
A mobile COVID-19 antibody infusion center is available on Texas A&M’s campus, too. The center is located at the Beutel Health Center.
Eligibility requirements include those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 10 days, are symptomatic with mild to moderate illness, are not hospitalized due to COVID-19, do not require oxygen therapy due to COVID-19 and have a saturation of oxygen greater than or equal to 94 percent on room air at sea level, or pregnant individuals who have been cleared by an OB/GYN physician to get an infusion.
Ineligible individuals include those whose symptoms onset or initial positive COVID-19 test is more than 10 days ago, oxygen percent (if known) is lower than 93 percent on room air, weight is less than 88 pounds, stable for home management care, too ill for home management care, and those without proof of a positive COVID-19 test.