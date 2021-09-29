Free COVID-19 antibody infusion center to open in College Station

The challenge in providing this treatment is that it is labor and time intensive. Medical professionals only will be able to treat approximately 45 patients per day as Parsi said the treatment takes at least three hours.

“It takes time to prepare the treatment medication, an IV has to be started on a patient, a nurse has to be there to administer the treatment, and then there’s a period of time where you have to be observed after the treatment,” Parsi said. “That’s why having an infusion center, like we’re creating, can be beneficial to treat as many people as quickly as we can, understanding we need equipment, space and staff.”

Patients can contact the infusion center by calling 979-690-4478. Doctors can fax referrals to the infusion center at 979-731-5229.

A mobile COVID-19 antibody infusion center is available on Texas A&M’s campus, too. The center is located at the Beutel Health Center.

Eligibility requirements include those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 10 days, are symptomatic with mild to moderate illness, are not hospitalized due to COVID-19, do not require oxygen therapy due to COVID-19 and have a saturation of oxygen greater than or equal to 94 percent on room air at sea level, or pregnant individuals who have been cleared by an OB/GYN physician to get an infusion.

Ineligible individuals include those whose symptoms onset or initial positive COVID-19 test is more than 10 days ago, oxygen percent (if known) is lower than 93 percent on room air, weight is less than 88 pounds, stable for home management care, too ill for home management care, and those without proof of a positive COVID-19 test.