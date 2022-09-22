Free car seat inspections at Brazos Center on Saturday

National Seat Check Saturday is this Saturday and free car seat inspections will be offered at the Brazos Center from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Inspections will be done in the Brazos Center parking lot and are by appointment only. All children age 13 and under are eligible. Children must be present during the appointment, which last around 30 minutes per child. Free snacks and drinks will be available.