Franklin's Autumn Rachui happy to play role of agriculture advocate

Liere described Rachui as a quiet leader, but said she is mature enough to know when she needs to be a leader and when she needs to follow others.

“She’s going to make sure that everyone feels successful; that everybody understands their role, and she’s going to step back and let them do their job and step in when needed,” she said.

Liere said she respects Rachui’s willingness to help younger members of the 4-H chapter, going to lamb and goat clinics to offer tips and advice and mentor the students who are new to showing. The clinics are only required of those who have been in 4-H for less than three years, but she volunteers to spend her time with the younger members.

“A lot of our youth don’t remember what it was like for that 8-year-old, 9-year-old kid learning how to raise the lamb or learning how to show a goat when the animal probably weighs more than they do,” Liere said. “She’s willing to share what she’s learned through those projects with the younger kiddos and give back. It’s not something anybody asked her to do; she just showed up. That’s greatly appreciated and speaks volumes to her character.”

After high school, Rachui said, she will attend the University of Texas at Austin to study environmental engineering and then plans to go on to law school.