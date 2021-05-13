Franklin’s Freedom Festival returns this Saturday

Before Scott Burgess was a soldier, Emily Tucker said, she saw him as her big brother.
Tucker continues to help the Franklin native’s legacy live on 10 years after her brother-in-law was killed in Afghanistan while serving in the Army.
The second annual Freedom Festival will be held Saturday in Franklin in honor of Burgess. The event begins at 8 a.m. with the 8th annual Scott Burgess Memorial 5K and will include other events throughout the day, including a car show, a crawfish cook-off, a cornhole tournament and a street dance.
“With his passing, I just felt like I needed to give back, and I needed his sacrifice to be remembered,” Tucker said, “and that’s really what this means to me is to just bring awareness to all of our soldiers — past, present, and future — that are serving so that we do remember them and remember all that they do for us.”
In 2014, Tucker founded the Scott Burgess Memorial Foundation in honor of Burgess, who was the husband of her older sister, Jennifer.
Initially, Tucker got support from a gym owner in Franklin to put on a 5K run and sell R.E.D. Friday shirts to “Remember Everyone Deployed.” Over time, the event grew, and the first Freedom Festival was held in 2019. The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19 but is making a comeback this weekend.
“We were super bummed, especially since our town was so supportive of our 2019 Freedom Festival,” Tucker said of last year’s Freedom Festival being canceled. “Remembering Scott, they always support us so much. We’re so excited that we’re able to continue this year and improve and hopefully continue to do this each year and give back in his honor.”
As a Franklin native herself, Tucker said, she’s received support from many community members for the event, including Franklin City Council members, the local historical district and Robertson County commissioners.
“I don’t know what I would do without the community, because I have such an awesome team that has helped me with growing this from a 5K to a festival,” Tucker said.
The Scott Burgess Memorial Foundation will be awarding scholarships to two graduating seniors from Robertson County high schools on May 25.
“We’re so happy to be able to provide a scholarship for higher education, because it’s just a good thing all around,” Tucker said. “The festival, remembering Scott, honoring the soldiers, and then everybody participating and giving back and raising money to give back ... is just an incredible thing.”
Tucker said she’s looking forward to Franklin residents, and others, coming together this weekend. Tucker said before the 5K begins, she will give a remembrance speech for Burgess.
“I always look forward to that because it really gives me the opportunity to take a moment and say ‘thank you’ to him for his sacrifice for America and our freedoms. It’s the only way I really know how, and it’s just such an honor to be able to bring up his name and remind everybody that even though it was in 2011, he loved us and loved our country, and we want to remember that.”