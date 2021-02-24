Franklin’s Ashley Sanders ‘keeps on keeping on’ through ag programs

“She just keeps on keeping on,” Liere said.

The scare happened the week before Sanders was set to take her steer to the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.

“She had a really good steer that she was going to take that year and didn’t end up getting to show him because, obviously, medical concerns took precedence,” Liere said. FFA became an outlet for Sanders, which Liere said was to the benefit of the FFA program.

When it came time for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo a month later, Liere said, Sanders wanted to show her steer. They knew the steer was not in the shape it needed to be to do well, Liere said, but it was something Sanders needed to do for herself.

“We weren’t sure how she was going to react to the physical activity of just walking the steer in the ring, so it was a very emotional time,” she said. “Mom was worried; Dad was worried.”

Ultimately, Sanders did not make the sale, but she was awarded a scholarship in recognition of the adversity she had overcome. Liere called it a “win” when she accomplished her goal if getting back in the ring and made it out safely.