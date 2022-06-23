Franklin police: Suspect wanted for murder in Arkansas dies after high-speed chase Wednesday

The suspect who led Franklin police on a high-speed chase through Robertson County on Wednesday and was wanted for murder in Arkansas died on Thursday from injuries sustained from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Franklin Chief of Police Terry Thibodeaux said.

Police said Demarcus King, 18, was wanted for capital murder and attempted capital murder in Arkansas. Jacksonville (Ark.) police said they obtained warrants for King on Monday in connection to a homicide at a park on March 28.

Franklin police said an officer conducted a traffic stop of King for speeding at 7:31 a.m. Wednesday. King, the driver, initially give the officer a false name and sped off while the officer conducted a record check. A chase through Robertson County ensued and King eventually lost control of his vehicle and drove off the roadway before coming to a stop on Texas 6 near Benchley.

King then exited the vehicle and shot himself in the head with a handgun, police said. King was transported to a local hospital to receive medical attention, but succumbed to his injuries.

A female passenger was with King and sustained no injuries. Police said she was detained by Franklin police and released after being questioned.

This is an ongoing investigation.