Franklin High School's Cammy Ezzell finds her voice in ag programs

“I know Cammy’s one that always looks for the positive, and I can say that our program is better because of her participation in it in and what she’s given to us,” Liere said. “Many kids come through our program and they get a lot out of the FFA. I think she came through our program, and the Franklin FFA got a lot out of her.”

As the Junior FFA committee chair, Ezzell said, she wants to give back to the younger students and encourage them to explore FFA.

“I love and I’m so grateful for the opportunities that I’ve had their agriculture, and I’ve seen how it’s impacted my life. I really just want to pour back into the next generation, so that way they have those same opportunities,” she said.

After graduation, Ezzell plans to attend Texas A&M to study allied health and minor in nutrition with a goal of becoming a nurse.

She was led to pursue a career in nursing after becoming sick her sophomore year of high school with a nervous system condition and going through multiple doctors before discovering the cause. She and her doctors have since set a recovery and treatment plan that includes a strict diet and manages the condition.