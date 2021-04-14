Franklin High School’s Makenna Chrane happy to be her program's ‘Miss FFA’

Another aspect of Chrane’s personality that Liere highlighted is her desire to learn, apply that knowledge and then pass it on to others.

It is that desire to learn more and expand her knowledge that led Chrane to take part in the commercial heifer program, Liere said.

Chrane has goals of becoming a doctor — looking at obstetrics now — and plans to study biological sciences at Texas A&M.

It is because of her time in the FFA program and the confidence she gained that she is pursuing her dream, she said.

“Even though I’m going to be a doctor and that’s really not an agricultural career; even though I’m going to major in biological science and nothing agriculture related, that platform I built for myself in agriculture is always going to benefit me,” she said.

Liere said Chrane has stepped up as an advocate for the program, promoting the chapter’s activities and has used the confidence she found in FFA to turn failures into successes.