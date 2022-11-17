Franklin Drive Thru Safari up for sale

The Franklin Drive Thru Safari has been listed for sale by Texas Ranch Sales, L.L.C.

The 240-acre wildlife park just west of Franklin on U.S. 79 is listed for sale and includes over 100 different species of animals, reptile and bird houses, a 5,000-square foot house, seven guest houses, and more. Purchase options include purchasing all 240 acres, purchasing just the safari or purchasing just the property in the back.

In June, Franklin Drive Thru Safari owner Jason Clay was indicted by a federal grand jury in Florence, South Carolina, on charges related to wildlife trafficking and money laundering.

The indictment alleges that Clay and others illegally trafficked wildlife and made false records for those animals. Clay faces up to five years in federal prison for the charges related to the wildlife trafficking and is pending arraignment.

Earlier this week, the Franklin Drive Thru Safari posted to Facebook that the safari is not closing and is still open seven days per week, weather permitting.