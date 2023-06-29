Tuesday is Independence Day, but the Navasota Freedom Festival kicks off the area's Fourth of July festivities on Friday.

The event starts with a parade at 6 p.m. that will begin at Brosig Avenue and travel west on Washington Avenue to Ninth Street.

The Texas Unlimited Band will perform outside of Navasota City Hall at 7 p.m., while fireworks will be at Brule Field at 9:30 p.m.

The event is free to attend. Vendors will be on site with food and beverages. Kids activities include a bounce house and water slides. Grimes County Cornhole will host a tournament on city hall grounds during the evening.

Here are 10 things to do in the Bryan-College Station area for the Fourth of July beginning Saturday:

Saturday

The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley presents Little Firecrackers, a Fourth of July celebration for kids, including a meet-and-greet with Ariel for a popsicle from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Stella Hotel at 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Tuesday

The Firecracker 5K will be held at Century Square beginning at 8 a.m. Registration is $25 and runners are encouraged to wear American-themed costumes and attire. To register, visit runsignup.com/race/tx/collegestation/bcsfirecracker5k.

The College Station Noon Lions Club is hosting the inaugural 4th of July Parade at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater. The lineup starts at 8:30 a.m. with the parade beginning at 9. The free family event features a kid zone, train rides, veterans groups, first responder displays and free vision screenings.

The Brazos Heritage Society presents Old Fashioned Fourth of July in the Park, which includes free exhibitor and food booths from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Heritage Park in Bryan. A flag-raising ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. followed by a children’s parade at 10:30.

The city of Hearne and the Hearne Chamber of Commerce will host 4th of July in the Park starting at 10 a.m. at Eastside Park. Vendors are welcome with limited space. There will be a dunking booth and more games. Fireworks are scheduled to begin around 9:15 p.m.

Friends of the Wheelock School House present the 29th annual Fourth of July BBQ & Parade, starting at 10 a.m. at the Wheelock School House, 10691 Cavitt St. The event includes a parade along F.M. 46 and a barbecue lunch that is a fundraiser for the historic school that was built in 1908. Barbecue plates will be sold for $15 after the parade until 1 p.m.

Independence will be celebrated in Independence. Trail rides begin at 2 p.m. and a parade through downtown Independence starts at 5 p.m., immediately followed by live music at the Historic Independence School House. A fireworks show will start at 9 p.m.

The Brazos County District 2 Volunteer Fire Department’s 20th annual fireworks show will open at 5 p.m. at the Kurten Community Center. There will be food trucks, a gun raffle, music and activities. Admission is free, and fireworks will start after dark. district2vfd.org.

The city of Madisonville will hold its July Fourth celebration from 5-9:30 p.m. at Lake Madison. The event will feature live music from the Texas 105 Band, food vendors, shopping, face painting and kid’s activities, and culminates with a fireworks show.

Texas A&M’s RELLIS Campus in Bryan will host its fourth annual drive-in Fourth of July Fireworks & Drones Show at the RELLIS parking lot. WTAW will broadcast music that is synced to the fireworks. Parking lot opens at 6:30 p.m and the show starts at 9. tx.ag/driveinfireworks.