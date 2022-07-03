FOURTH OF JULY EVENTS

Texas A&M’s RELLIS Campus in Bryan will host its third annual drive-in Fourth of July Fireworks & Drones Show Monday at the RELLIS parking lot. WTAW will broadcast music that is synced to the fireworks. Parking lot opens at 6:30 p.m. Show starts at 9 p.m. tx.ag/driveinfireworks.

The College Station Noon Lions Club hosts the “I Love America” celebration Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum. The free family event features bounce houses, food, music, train rides, veterans groups, first responder displays and free vision screenings. Free museum admission. csnoonlions.org/events/ila2022.

The Brazos County District 2 Volunteer Fire Department’s 19th annual fireworks show will open Monday at 5 p.m. at the Kurten Community Center. There will be food trucks, a gun raffle, music and activities. Admission is free, and fireworks will start after dark. district2vfd.org.

The Foxfire neighborhood in College Station presents a Fourth of July event Monday that includes a gathering at Triangle Park on Foxfire Drive at 8:30 a.m.; greetings from Mayor Pro Tem John Nichols; the Pledge of Allegiance and a reading of the Declaration of Independence; and a parade that begins at 9 a.m.

The Brazos Heritage Society presents Old Fashioned Fourth of July in the Park, which includes exhibitor and food booths. Monday from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Heritage Park in Bryan. A flag-raising ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. followed by a children’s parade at 10:30. Free. brazosheritage.org/copy-of-4th-of-july-in-heritage-park.

Friends of the Wheelock School House present the 28th annual Fourth of July BBQ & Parade, starting Monday at 10 a.m. at the Wheelock School House, 10691 Cavitt St. The event includes a parade along F.M. 46 and a barbecue lunch that is a fundraiser for the historic school that was built in 1908.

The city of Madisonville will hold its July Fourth celebration Monday from 5 to 9 p.m. at Lake Madison. The event will feature live music from the Texas 105 Band, food vendors, shopping, face painting and kid’s activities, and culminates with a fireworks show.

The Firecracker 5K will be held at Century Square beginning at 8:30 a.m. Monday. Registration is free and runners are encouraged to wear American-themed costumes and attire. To register, visit runsignup.com/race/tx/collegestation/bcsfirecracker5k. Century Square also will hold a Fourth of July celebration with music by Morgan Ashley and Payton Howie from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.