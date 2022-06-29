Fourth of July events in B-CS and surrounding areas

Monday is Independence Day, but local and area festivities are getting an early start. Here’s a list of Fourth of July events in Bryan-College Station and surrounding areas.

Friday

Events kick off with the Navasota Freedom Festival. It starts with a parade at 6 p.m. that will begin at Brosig Avenue and travel west on Washington Avenue to 9th Street. The Brown Sugar Band will perform outside of Navasota City Hall at 7 p.m. Fireworks will be at Brule Field at 9:30 p.m. Free. navasotatx.gov/home/news/navasota-freedom-festival-2022.

StageCenter Community Theatre hosts OffCenter Improv’s Open Jam of Freedom from 7 to 9 p.m. Admission is free. 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. stagecenter.net/off-center-improv.

Saturday

The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley presents Little Firecrackers, a Fourth of July celebration for kids, including cookie decorating, instruments and arts and crafts. 3 to 6 p.m., Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. lakewalktx.com/event/little-firecrackers/.

Monday

The Firecracker 5K will be held at Century Square beginning at 8:30 a.m. Registration is free and runners are encouraged to wear American-themed costumes and attire. To register, visit runsignup.com/race/tx/collegestation/bcsfirecracker5k. Century Square also will hold a Fourth of July celebration on The Green with music by Morgan Ashley and Payton Howie from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Brazos Heritage Society presents Old Fashioned Fourth of July in the Park, which includes exhibitor and food booths. 9:30 a.m. to noon at Heritage Park in Bryan. A flag-raising ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. followed by a children’s parade at 10:30. Free. brazosheritage.org/copy-of-4th-of-july-in-heritage-park.

Friends of the Wheelock School House present the 28th annual Fourth of July BBQ & Parade, starting at 10 a.m. at the Wheelock School House, 10691 Cavitt St. The event includes a parade along F.M. 46 and a barbecue lunch that is a fundraiser for the historic school that was built in 1908.

The College Station Noon Lions Club hosts the “I Love America” celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum. The free family event features bounce houses, food, music, train rides, veterans groups, first responder displays and free vision screenings. Free museum admission. csnoonlions.org/events/ila2022.

The Bryan Aquatic Center will give free admission to first responders, frontline workers and military personnel from 1 to 7 p.m. Show a valid badge or ID. 3100 Oak Ridge Drive in Bryan. bryantx.gov/parks-and-recreation/pools-and-aquatic-facilities.

The Brazos County District 2 Volunteer Fire Department’s 19th annual fireworks show will open at 5 p.m. at the Kurten Community Center. There will be food trucks, a gun raffle, music and activities. Admission is free, and fireworks will start after dark. www.district2vfd.org.

The city of Madisonville will hold its July Fourth celebration from 5 to 9 p.m. at Lake Madison. The event will feature live music from the Texas 105 Band, food vendors, shopping, face painting and kid’s activities, and culminates with a fireworks show.

Texas A&M’s RELLIS Campus in Bryan will host its third annual drive-in Fourth of July Fireworks & Drones Show at the RELLIS parking lot. WTAW will broadcast music that is synced to the fireworks. Parking lot opens at 6:30 p.m. Show starts at 9 p.m. tx.ag/driveinfireworks.