Fourth candidate files to run for College Station City Council

A fourth candidate has thrown his hat in the ring to run for College Station City Council.

College Station Planning and Zoning Commissioner William Wright filed on Monday to run for Place 4. Wright is a production supervisor at Reynolds and Reynolds.

Last month, incumbents Elizabeth Cunha and Dennis Maloney filed to run for Place 4 and Place 6, respectively. Self-described business leader and entrepreneur David Levine filed to run against Maloney.

College Station’s council is made up of a mayor and six council members who are elected at large. This year, Places 4 and 6 will be on the ballot.

Cunha was elected to Place 4 in November following a nearly one-year-long campaign for the spot. The position opened when former Councilwoman Elianor Vessali stepped down in fall 2019 to seek the Republican nomination for the District 17 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Maloney is wrapping up a three-year term.

Those who win the Place 4 and 6 seats could end up serving in the last of the city’s three-year terms, since College Station is moving toward four-year terms.

The filing period runs through Aug. 16. Election Day is Nov. 2.