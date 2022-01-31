Four Republicans in race for Brazos County Precinct 2 commissioner seat look toward future

Silas Garrett Jr.

Garrett, 53, said he was inspired to run for commissioner by Catalena, who, like himself, was a businessman who wanted to give back to his community. Garrett said Brazos County needs a new face, voice, attitude and ideas.

“I’m a man of God, and I am a man of my word. I’m not one of these people that will just give an answer to give an answer. I don’t want our county to be ran, in essence, off the cuff. I want our county to be ran with integrity and dignity,” Garrett said.

If elected, Garrett said he would be available residents to express their concerns, and he plans to get more involved with the other communities in Precinct 2.

“We have Edge, Tabor, Kurten, Wixon Valley, we have all these little small communities over in the northern part that nobody’s really communicating openly with, and I want to be that voice,” Garrett said. “I want to go out there to the local small community centers and be able to get some of the people around us to tell us the issues that need to be addressed.”

