Four Republicans in race for Brazos County Precinct 2 commissioner seat look toward future

Four Republicans are competing in the March 1 primary election for the Precinct 2 seat on the Brazos County Commissioners Court.
Incumbent Russ Ford is being challenged by former commissioner Chuck Konderla, Silas Garrett Jr. and Ronnie Vitulli Sr.
Ford is seeking a second term after being elected in November 2020 to serve the remaining two years of Sammy Catalena’s four-year term. Konderla, a former Bryan City Councilman, served as the interim commissioner prior to that election.
Vitulli is a project manager for Texas A&M University’s division of finance and operations and the former mayor of Kurten.
Garrett is the owner of George’s Paint & Body and George’s Auto Glass in Bryan.
Early voting begins Feb. 14; Monday is the last day to register to vote. The general election is Nov. 8. There are no Democrats running for the Precinct 2 commissioner seat.
Russ Ford
Ford, 63, said his life experience has served him well in preparing him for the county commissioner role.
He has lived in the county since 1978 and graduated from Texas A&M University in 1981 with a degree in construction science. He has experience with the Texas Department of Transportation’s pavement, design and testing lab and worked for R.B. Butler Construction building roads, bridges and treatment plants. For the past 20 years, he has worked for an engineering company that designs infrastructure projects, and he is the Commissioners Court liaison to the county’s road and bridge department.
Ford said he sees the impacts of the county’s growth and expects a population increase of 60,000 people in the next 10 years.
“Particularly problematic is I-14, the east loop of that freeway system, it’s currently set up to go straight through Kurten, Texas, and there are some family farms and homes that will be developed,” he said.
“I think that controlled steady growth is important, where and how we allow the county to grow, and that we let the community have that input.”
Ford said Brazos County has received $44 million in American Rescue Plan funding with $22 million earning low interest and losing buying power as inflation grows. With another $22 million coming in February, Ford said that money could be used for a stormwater drainage project would cost $1.5 million, an acute mental health care facility, and a medical examiners office.
Ford said he’s also passionate about making sure residents in the county have access to quality internet services.
Ford has been married for 34 years and has three daughters. He serves on the executive board for First Methodist Church in Bryan.
“I want voters to look to look at who’s the most qualified for this position, and who’s willing to work every day and report to the county offices,” Ford said. “I’ve got 40 years of experience in business, and the last 20 years with an engineering firm. I understand what we do here.”
Silas Garrett Jr.
Garrett, 53, said he was inspired to run for commissioner by Catalena, who, like himself, was a businessman who wanted to give back to his community. Garrett said Brazos County needs a new face, voice, attitude and ideas.
“I’m a man of God, and I am a man of my word. I’m not one of these people that will just give an answer to give an answer. I don’t want our county to be ran, in essence, off the cuff. I want our county to be ran with integrity and dignity,” Garrett said.
If elected, Garrett said he would be available residents to express their concerns, and he plans to get more involved with the other communities in Precinct 2.
“We have Edge, Tabor, Kurten, Wixon Valley, we have all these little small communities over in the northern part that nobody’s really communicating openly with, and I want to be that voice,” Garrett said. “I want to go out there to the local small community centers and be able to get some of the people around us to tell us the issues that need to be addressed.”
With Interstate 14 set to run through the county, Garrett said the community needs someone to be working with the homeowners and business who will be impacted.
“We’ve had a strong community just with what we’ve got. I want to make sure that we maintain and keep the level that we already have going forward. I want to make sure that all our constituents, not just a specific group are taken care of,” Garrett said.
Garrett is a lifelong Brazos County resident who graduated from Bryan High School in 1986. He has been married for 32 years and has three children.
Garrett coached Bryan Little League for 23 years. He served as a board member for the Board of Better Business Bureau for eight years and was the financial officer, maintenance officer and deacon at Liberty Family Church.
“I’m a man of this community. I grew up here,” he said. “I’m doing this for the love of Brazos County.”
Chuck Konderla
Konderla, 48, said he has always loved serving the community. He served on the Bryan City Council and the city of Bryan’s Planning and Zoning Commission before being appointed to an interim seat on the Commissioners Court following Catalena’s 2020 death.
“I want to see the government here reflect the needs of the people, which I believe are majority aligned with where I’m at as a conservative,” Konderla said. “I understand not everyone is a conservative here, so you have to listen and represent everyone. As a conservative I want to champion conservative fiscal policy, and as a devoted Catholic, I’d champion social policies of conservatism such as family values.”
Konderla said he feels called to serve the county.
“My whole campaign is we’ve got to prepare, we’ve got to prepare right now, because we’re behind the ball,” Konderla said. “I’m preparing for something such as competitive pay and proper staffing for our sheriff’s department, which will have to expand if you have Interstate 14, and essentially an interstate Aggie Highway 249 coming all the way up to 105 that will act like an interstate from Houston to Brazos County.”
As Brazos County continues to grow, Konderla said he wants to look at what can be done to diversify the economy and bring more jobs to the area.
“I want to make Brazos County the biomedical corridor, the agricultural corridor, the life sciences and veterinary sciences corridor,” Konderla said.
Konderla said he would work to lower property taxes and work with state officials to allow the county more flexibility when it comes to setting appraisal values.
Konderla, a Bryan native, has been married for 25 years and has seven children. He graduated from Texas A&M and owns Fifth C Fine Jewelry. He is the foundation director at St. Joseph Health and has volunteered as a youth minister, Scout leader and as a board member for Amber Alert Network of Brazos Valley.
“Brazos County could get in front of what’s coming, and I want to do that, so planning infrastructure for first responders, emergency services, planning for the business community, expanding the business community, working with our ISD’s and all four cities in Precinct 2, giving the rural areas a voice,” Konderla said.
Ronnie Vitulli Sr.
Vitulli, 63, said he’s concerned about skyrocketing property values, which create an increased tax burden on property owners.
“I think this has just gotten out hand, our debt in just seven years has gone from $9 million to $99 million, which is almost an 800% increase,” Vitulli said. “It looks like we’re going in the direction of record tax rate and record debt. ... That’s something I would stand up against for the citizens of Brazos County to see if we can try to lower these tax rates enough to flatten existing people’s property tax. There’s no reason it can’t be done.”
Vitulli said the current construction plans for Interstate 14 would require the demolition of 33 homes in Brazos County. While the county has no say in where the interstate would be built, Vitulli said county commissioners need to work with the federal and state governments to lobby for the interests of county residents.
Vitulli said the county commissioner position pays a full salary and residents deserve a full-time commissioner. He said his competitors in the race, who all have other jobs or businesses, have refused to commit to serving in the position full-time like he would.
“I’m a certified project manager; I’ve had experience in project management. I think that experience will help significantly in the role of county commissioner because they’ve got to be able to talk to people in the city, which I’ve done as mayor,” Vitulli said.
Vitulli has lived in Kurten for 25 years. He has been married for 40 years and has three children. He served on the Kurten City Council for 18 years, is an elder at Faith Bible Church and has volunteered at places such as the Brazos Valley Food Bank.
“I feel this is my calling, this is what I do. I want to help make this county the best county,” Vitulli said.