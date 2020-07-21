Four people filed to run for seats on the College Station City Council on Monday.
Place 1, 3 and 5 incumbents Bob Brick, Linda Harvell and John Nichols will seek reelection, and mortgage banker Dell Seiter filed to run for Place 3.
“Our city is best when it has amazing neighborhoods, a thriving business community, affordable housing, strong private property rights, a strategic growth plan, and it has engaged city leaders,” Seiter said in an announcement on Facebook. “Each of these things are important to me, and I pledge to be an engaged city leader.”
In her announcement to run for reelection, Harvell emphasized the importance of neighborhood integrity, diligent spending and more.
“Since my very first campaign, I have been consistent: I will continue to support planned, balanced and sustainable growth in all areas of our city, ensuring that the quality of life for our residents remains a top priority,” her statement reads. “With the COVID-19 Pandemic, this is even more critical. I will also continue to support our developers/builders/realtors in their efforts to generate positive projects that benefits our city.”
Place 1 is up for a two-year term, places 3 and 5 are up for four-year terms, and Place 4 will be for an unexpired one-year term.
Elizabeth Cunha and Joe Guerra Jr. will face off in the November special runoff election for Place 4.
The four-year terms will be the first since voters in 2018 approved lengthening the three-year roles.
Local business owner Bobby Gutierrez was the first to file to run for Bryan City Council. The candidate is seeking Greg Owens’ Single Member District 3 seat. In a statement, he cited his time in business, on the Bryan Planning and Zoning Commission, Bryan Business Council and more as useful experiences to help make “tough economic decisions” as the city faces “COVID and post-COVID climate.”
“We live in a very dynamic and thriving community,” Gutierrez’s statement reads, “and I will do my best to continue with the city’s restoration that will keep it thriving and moving forward.”
Filing is open for both cities through Aug. 17.
