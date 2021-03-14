 Skip to main content
Four face felony drug charges after search of College Station apartment
Four face felony drug charges after search of College Station apartment

Four people face felony drug charges after a search warrant was executed on a College Station apartment, officials said.

According to College Station police, a search warrant was executed Friday on an apartment in the 100 block of Holleman Drive West. Authorities said almost nine ounces of marijuana, some of which had been broken down into smaller quantities, and 22.6 grams of THC concentrates and THC vape cartridges were discovered. In a bedroom belonging to Andrew Quinn Lloyd, 19, police said 91.1 grams of marijuana were located, as well as 38.7 grams of THC concentrates and vape cartridges. In a bedroom belonging to Jaydon Elijah Velasquez, 19, authorities said 20 ounces of marijuana were located, as well as 37 ounces of THC concentrates and vape cartridges. Also arrested were Esperanza Grace Ocana, 17, and Andrew Quinn Lloyd, 19.

The four are charged with manufacture or delivery of THC, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison; and possession of marijuana, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail.

Herrera and Lloyd were released from the Brazos County Jail on $20,000 bond, and Ocana was released on $30,000 bond. Velasquez remains in jail on $50,000 bond.

