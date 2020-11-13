Four children join forever families during Adoption Day

Every child’s journey is different, she said, and it is impossible to know exactly what each child’s journey was before being adopted.

“But what we do know is it’s been filled with chaos and sadness and abandonment and loss and traumatic things they see that we would never want children to lay their eyes on — most adults can’t stand to see,” she said. “So their journey is unimaginable, but somehow, some way, the right time, the right place, the right spirits, the right souls, the right people, everybody converges in one perfect storm and you get to create a new family. I don’t know that there’s anything better than that.”

Each of the adoptive families has a heart for children, she said, saying adopting is “no small task.”

Jerry Nance and his wife, Babette, adopted their 8-year-old grandson Andries. Jerry Nance said Thursday’s event was the culmination of a two-and-a-half-year journey. Legal battles over parental rights led them to foster care before getting back onto the adoption path.

“We knew this day would come; it’s just getting there,” he said, saying the day just made it a little more formal. Nance said he and his grandson have fun with each other, and Andries said he is happy to be with them.