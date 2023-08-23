The Bryan school district had a total of four candidates file Monday for a seat on the district’s board of trustees for the 2023 November election.

The Single Member District 2 seat is currently held by Julie Harlin who filed for reelection. Christasha Ransome of Bryan and Prentiss Madison of Bryan are also in the Single Member District 2 race.

The At-Large Place 6 seat is currently held by Deidra Davis, who is not seeking reelection. William Joel Bryan of Bryan filed for the Place 6 seat.

For more election information, contact Tiffany Lee, executive assistant to the board, at 209-1134 or email tiffany.lee@bryanisd.org.