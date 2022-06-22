 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Four businesses coming to Century Square

Four businesses — Apricot Lane, Brazos Running Co., CAVA and Montelongo’s Ring Guards — are coming to Century Square in College Station.

Apricot Lane, a boutique, will hold its grand opening Thursday through Sunday; Montelongo’s Ring Guards is a specialty store scheduled to open early this fall next to Hopdoddy Burger Bar; CAVA, a Mediterranean-style restaurant, will occupy the space that formerly belonged to Zoe’s Kitchen and is expected to open in October; Brazos Running Co. will open near Harvest Coffee Bar this fall.

