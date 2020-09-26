Forty new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County reported Saturday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Forty new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday by the Brazos County Health District.

Health officials said there are now 6,332 cases. Of those, 678 are active, an increase of three from Friday’s total. There are 5,594 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Saturday, an increase of 37 from the day before.

One week ago, there were 840 active cases in the county.

There were 20 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Saturday. There have been 733 total probable cases reported, officials said. Of those, 192 were considered active, and 541 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Health officials said 65% of Saturday’s cases were among those aged 18 to 24. There have been 69,023 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — was 9.17% on Saturday.