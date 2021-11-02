Former US Rep. Bill Flores named to ERCOT board

Former U.S. Rep. Bill Flores of Bryan has been named to the board of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, and will serve as the agency's vice chair.

Flores represented the 17th Congressional District, which includes Bryan-College Station and Waco, from 2011 through 2021.

He is the former CEO of a Houston-based natural gas and oil company and graduated from Texas A&M University.

Texas A&M University System Regent Elaine Mendoza, the founder of a San Antonio medical informatics company, was also appointed to the council.

ERCOT operates the power grid that covers most of Texas.