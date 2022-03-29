 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron to visit Texas A&M campus on Friday

Britain Cameron

In this June 27, 2016 file photo, Britain's then-Prime Minister David Cameron leaves 10 Downing Street in London, to address Parliament.

Former United Kingdom Prime Minister David Cameron will visit College Station on Friday for a discussion of world affairs on the Texas A&M University campus.

The event, which begins at 7 p.m. in Rudder Auditorium, will be moderated by Fox News political analyst and NPR national correspondent Mara Liasson.

Cameron will discuss current foreign policy challenges, the United Kingdom's alliance with the United States and geopolitical crises facing both nations.

Tickets are $20 and available at boxoffice.tamu.edu or by calling 845-1234. Tickets for Texas A&M students are $12.

