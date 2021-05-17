 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Texas A&M president Michael K. Young not among Florida State finalists
0 comments

Former Texas A&M president Michael K. Young not among Florida State finalists

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Former Texas A&M University President Michael K. Young was one of nine candidates interviewed last week for the top position at Florida State University.

Michael K. Young

Michael K. Young

Young, who stepped down from the Texas A&M presidency in December, was not selected as one of three finalists to move forward in the process to replace John Thrasher, who is retiring after nearly seven years in the post.

Young, a graduate of Harvard Law School, became the leader of Texas A&M’s flagship campus in 2015 and is listed as a faculty member at the George H.W. Bush School of Government and Public Service.

Prior to coming to Texas A&M, he was a president and tenured professor of law at the University of Washington, and had spent time at the University of Utah, George Washington University Law School and Columbia University.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Police: Missing Texas tiger found safe, healthy

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert