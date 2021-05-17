Former Texas A&M president Michael K. Young not among Florida State finalists

Former Texas A&M University President Michael K. Young was one of nine candidates interviewed last week for the top position at Florida State University.

Young, who stepped down from the Texas A&M presidency in December, was not selected as one of three finalists to move forward in the process to replace John Thrasher, who is retiring after nearly seven years in the post.

Young, a graduate of Harvard Law School, became the leader of Texas A&M’s flagship campus in 2015 and is listed as a faculty member at the George H.W. Bush School of Government and Public Service.

Prior to coming to Texas A&M, he was a president and tenured professor of law at the University of Washington, and had spent time at the University of Utah, George Washington University Law School and Columbia University.