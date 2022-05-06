Former Texas A&M doctor arrested on two sexual assault charges

A former Texas A&M doctor was arrested Wednesday on two charges of sexual assault from separate incidents with two different victims in 2021.

Kory Gill, 44, worked in different capacities at Texas A&M. He was on the medical staff of A&M Athletics, served as an assistant professor of Family & Community Medicine at Texas A&M College of Medicine, and was the director of the Texas A&M Family Medicine Residency Sports Medicine Program.

Multiple news reports state that Gill was fired in February during a Title IX investigation by A&M officials.

Gill was released on Wednesday after posting $60,000 bail, according to Brazos County jail records.

According to police reports, Gill offered both victims free medical treatments in 2021.

The first victim said that Gill drank whiskey during her treatment sessions and that he became “more intoxicated than usual” during her final treatment in April 2021, according to a police report. During the final session, the victim said Gill sexually assaulted her, the report said.

The victim reported the assault to Bryan police in late March.

During this investigation, police said a detective was contacted by a Title IX investigator informing them of a possible second victim.

According to a separate police report, Gill was accused of assaulting another woman during a medical treatment at Central Texas Sports Medicine in November 2021. Officials said the victim told police that Gill offered her an alcoholic beverage that she drank, which “made her foggy.” The victim said Gill then sexually assaulted her and that she was not sure how she got home, according to the report.

Officers and detectives met with this victim multiple times in January and February, according to a police report.

The second victim provided outcry witnesses, whose statements corroborated what the victim said about Gill’s assault, police said. Police added they conducted a search warrant on Gill’s phone after talking with the second victim and outcry witnesses.