Bush, Gorbachev made a lasting memory with A&M Consolidated baseball team

Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at age 91, gave some A&M Consolidated High School baseball players a memory of a lifetime more than 20 years ago. He was in town to accept an award for excellence in public service from former President George H.W. Bush.

Bush, a lifelong baseball fan, and Gorbachev threw out the first pitches at Consol’s baseball game against Cy-Fair on April 12, 2001.

“It was just such a special deal,” retired Consol baseball coach Rex Sanders said Tuesday afternoon. “I mean, really, you had two of the previously most powerful men in the world out there on Tiger Field. It doesn’t get any better than that.”

Gorbachev donned a Cy-Fair baseball cap and Bush sported a Tigers cap as both threw strikes on their ceremonial throws. The world leaders posed for pictures, signed memorabilia, talked to the players and then watched half an inning of the afternoon matinee before leaving.

They were there less than an hour, but Sanders, who retired after the 2003 season, said he often talks with his wife about the event.

Sanders talked to Gorbachev through an interpreter, but that had an interesting twist.

“President Bush walked me to the outfield and kind of put his arm or his hand on my arm and said, 'Let’s walk out here,'” Sanders recalled. “And he said, ‘I need to tell you that Gorby, he’s going to act like he doesn’t understand what you have to say. So he’s got an interpreter, but trust me. He understands a lot more English than you think he does.' So, I appreciated him telling me that. [Gorbachev] definitely understood a lot more than people thought he did.”

Sanders and his team got more than memories that day, because those putting on the event made sure the world saw an immaculate Tiger Field.

“They did more to fix that place up in two or three days than I had got done in two to three years,” Sanders said. “We got a nice facelift out of it.”