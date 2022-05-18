Former Secret Service agent Kathryn Childers helps honor first responders at Honoring Our Heroes fundraiser

Kathryn Childers became one of the first five women to serve as a Secret Service agent in 1970; however, growing up, being a first responder was not an option for women.

On Tuesday, she served as guest speaker at the 10th annual Honoring Our Heroes luncheon, hosted by the College Station Noon Lions Club at the Hilton College Station.

She said she was overwhelmed to be asked to share her story, which is also the focus of her 2021 book “Scared Fearless.”

The event recognizes local first responders and also serves as a fundraiser, benefitting The 100 Club, which helps families of first responders killed in the line of duty in Harris County and the surrounding 27 counties, and the various Lions Club charities. This year, more than $10,000 was raised that will be split between The 100 Club and Lions Club charities, adding to the more than $50,000 it has donated to The 100 Club since the event began.

The event also recognized the two recipients of a $1,200 Sheriff Chris Kirk Scholarship.

Ron Gay, a longtime Lions Club member and chairman of the event, said a recent video he saw sums up the purpose of the event. He said the video, filmed in New York City, showed an incident involving a firearm with people running away from the gunfire and two police officers — one man and one woman — running toward the scene.

“That’s why we’re here today is to thank all of you who run towards danger and keep the rest of us safe from it,” he said.

Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky said the event is a great way to recognize National Police Week and said Childers was a perfect fit.

“She talked about that service being in your DNA, and I think people that do this work — all first responders — have that DNA,” he said.

Childers was working as a congressional staffer after college when she heard the Secret Service was looking to hire women. Growing up idolizing Annie Oakley and with the skills to shoot, play multiple sports and a willingness to serve, she became one of the first five women selected to become federal agents.

“We were the first, not necessarily the best over history, but we weren’t the last,” she said. “It was our job to do it right.”

At the time, she said, little girls did not grow up wanting to be first responders, and she was told to study education when she went to the University of Colorado, which she did, and earn the “Mrs. Degree” by finding a husband, which she did not do.

She said she carried with her advice her dad told her when she was first learning to shoot a gun. She was 8 years old and ready to learn, but when it came time to try to shoot a can he had placed on a post, she started crying, telling her dad she was scared.

“How many times, particularly little girls, don’t move forward with something because they use an excuse that they’re just scared?”’ she said. “I don’t know, I think little boys probably feel that too, but for girls, that was an OK fallback. … He handed it back to me, and I mumbled something about being scared, and he said, ‘OK, here, try it again; breathe in, breathe out,’ and he said, ‘Just do it scared.’”

He told her to embrace the idea of doing something that scared her and got her adrenaline going.

“So I put that old rifle on my shoulder, got it at the bottom of the can and bang, it flew into the air and I was hooked,” she said. “I was hooked on the idea of doing something that most little girls didn’t do. And it wasn’t a bad thing. I wasn’t shooting at anything other than a can to prove that I can hit the thing.”

When she was interviewed to become a Secret Service agent, she said, she was interviewed by Clint Hill, who was seen climbing into President John F. Kennedy’s car in Dallas after he had been shot to protect Jacqueline Kennedy.

As federal agents, Childers said, they were charged with protecting the president, vice president, their families, foreign heads of state, providing protective detail and also serving in counterfeit investigative and undercover cases.

She said the training was extensive and she received her 367 Magnum, a badge, a commission book and handcuffs.

One of her primary roles was protecting John and Caroline Kennedy, earning her the nickname of the “pistol packin’ nanny.”

“They told me to keep them and anyone I was protecting alive, comfortable, happy and from embarrassing the president of the United States or their mother, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis,” she said.

She talked about the last time she saw Onassis.

“A girl from Colorado, an unlikely agent, was talking to one of the bravest women I’ve ever met, probably one of the most famous, and [she] said I lived an interested in life,” Childers said. “Well, I wrote a book about it. I wrote about being scared fearless. … With the encouragement to young women that they can really do almost anything they want to do if they collect skills, and if they’re good at it and if they have it in their DNA to give back and be a first responder, and put their can on the post. And if it scares them, do it anyway because that’s where the interesting stuff is. And from that standpoint, it has been a fabulous ride for me and a very interesting life.”

