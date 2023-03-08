As more universities are following an initiative to no longer consider hiring on factors other than merit, including Texas A&M's recent announcement, political scientists are weighing in on the subject.

“It looks like the Aggies are beginning to take a stance against the false narratives of the DEI agenda. DEI has infected every major area, including state, local and federal government,” Carol Swain said before a lecture at Texas A&M University on Wednesday night. “It is a close relative of Critical Race Theory, CRT. Here is a secret, equity is not the same as equal opportunity, it is about equal results rather than equal opportunity and non-discrimination.”

Texas A&M Young Americans for Freedom hosted a lecture by Swain, a former tenured professor at Princeton and Vanderbilt universities, at the Memorial Student Center. Swain, a Republican, is an award-winning political scientist and former vice chair of former President Donald Trump’s 1776 Advisory Commission.

A week ago, Texas A&M System Chancellor John Sharp directed leaders of its 11 universities and eight agencies to no longer ask job candidates for statements about their commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion [DEI] in their applications.

That followed on the heels of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office sending a letter instructing public universities and state agencies saying that DEI hiring practices violated federal and state employment laws and barred them from hiring on factors “other than merit,” as reported by the Texas Tribune.

“No university or agency in the A&M System will admit any student, nor hire any employee based on any factor other than merit,” Sharp told university leaders.

“As colleges, universities and corporations move away from divisive race and gender-based policies, the left will push back, and the people who believe in fairness and equity will have to be ever vigilant,” Swain told The Eagle before her lecture began. “Because they will try to continue the strategies for shift, and it is important for people who believe in equality, justice, civil rights laws and our Constitution, to understand what has taken place, understand that they will shift tactics and then be two steps ahead of them.”

Before her lecture, Swain said that she believes state-operated colleges such as Texas Tech, North Carolina and New College of Florida “are realizing that they have a real problem when it comes to civil rights laws and the Constitution and they may be anticipating that the U.S. Supreme Court would strike down race-based affirmative action, and they may be trying to get ahead of the curve.”

“I also believe that they are realizing that it has gone too far,” she said. “That it has become discriminatory against whites and groups that are perceived as unprotected; and that they are opening themselves up to lawsuits."

Swain said her mission in life is to encourage people to realize that a lot things they believe are true, are actually false.

“I can confess to having believed and taught a lot of lies as a university professor, so I want people to be willing to rethink that maybe some of the things that they thought were so true, maybe they aren’t,” she said before her lecture. “I am hoping people will be truly awakened to truth because I believe there is an independent truth out there to be known, and that it can be discovered. I invite people, regardless of their age, to explore and reconnect to truth, and that truth will resonate with our gut and it won’t be something that someone is putting in their head through indoctrination.”

Lecture attendee Carl Hasan, a retired Bryan resident, Army veteran and former Bryan school district board member from 1998 to 2010, said he didn’t agree with Swain’s agenda.

“I think Dr. Swain, like so many people, speaks too much in absolutes, and uses too few adjectives," Hasan said. "What I mean is, when you say ‘white folks’ and ‘black folks’ that is a comprehensive term and that puts the good white folks in with the bad white folks, and it becomes an anomaly and vice versa. We should say ‘some white folks this’ and ‘some white folks that.’”

Hasan noticed Swain was born in 1954, the year of the groundbreaking Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court case that ruled discrimination in education was unconstitutional.

“That is important because it opened up a lot of doors for her," Hasan said. "I think 1972 is when she would have finished school, but 1972 was just the beginning of Texas A&M having females [attend]. ... When Ms. Swain made reference to the ‘law of the land’ that deserves some consideration because the 13th Amendment was the law of the land. Then 60 years or more of Jim Crow laws ... which disregarded the law of the land.”

Swain opened her lecture by describing her childhood and adolescence. One of 12 children born in rural poverty in southwestern Virginia in 1954, she married at 16 and had her first child at 17. In the 1970s, after losing one of her daughters at birth, she became suicidal and while in a mental institution, she said she was approached by a doctor who told her she could do a lot more with her life.

After that encounter, Swain started to regain her sense of self and considered college a possibility. She graduated from Roanoke University with a degree in criminal justice and later attended the University of North Carolina for graduate school. She said she was a Democrat at the time, then later an Independent and, after finding Christianity, became a Republican.

“Many of the things we have been told to believe are false,” she told the audience. “What largely determines our success or how far we go is determined by what we believe about the world, positive change cannot happen if we believe the world is stacked against us and that the ability to change our lives and our world is beyond our control.”

After the lecture, a Texas A&M student in the audience asked Swain during the Q&A portion if she thinks academia is salvageable or if it needs to start over.

“Most [school] institutions, 98% of the faculty is liberal, and you may think ‘OK, I sent my kid off to a Christian school, they will be saved there,’" Swain responded. "Think again because those places have been infiltrated. The Marxist agenda was always about infiltration of deception and manipulation. And whether we talk about churches, seminaries, divinity schools and Christian schools, even some of the private academies are pretty much pushing the woke agenda. Because all you need are one or two people on the faculty, or one person strategically placed, and these places are not saved."