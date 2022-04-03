Former Gibbons Creek power plant property has new owner

The Kentucky-based company that purchased the Gibbons Creek power plant in Grimes County in 2021 has announced the sale of its remaining property from the deal to an undisclosed buyer.

Charah Solutions Inc. purchased the property from the Texas Municipal Power Agency in February 2021. The decommissioned Gibbons Creek Electric Station coal-fired power plant was imploded in October as part of plans to remediate the site for redevelopment.

An investment group purchased 4,860 acres of the 6,166-acre property, including the 3,500-acre reservoir, dam and spillway, with plans for residential development.

The contract for the remaining acreage on the property includes the site’s commercial and infrastructure assets such as office buildings, gas line, warehouses and access to the power distribution switchyard.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“That remaining 20% is right around where that power plant used to stand, they call that the power block, so there would be potential plans to reuse the electrical infrastructure there,” said Scott Reschly, the vice president of operations for Charah Solutions.

Reschly said there is use in the switch yard and the electrical connection, but the new owners do not plan to use the rail system.

“The rail system is not going to be a part of the reuse with the buyer because we didn’t have enough interest from a rail perspective,” he said. “We have already started to take up most of the rail.”

He said one of the new owners’ bigger goals is trying to maximize that electrical connection, and he said the project is going well from a remediation standpoint.

“From a sales standpoint, having this much interest in the land before we are even done with the work is really encouraging and should give the local community excitement also because that is either going to be new residential or other new jobs potentially from somebody coming in, so that interest is great,” he said. “We are almost done removing all of the debris from the implosion in October. We have been recycling all of that material, so being that we can be environmentally conscious as we all are nowadays, it is nice to know we have recycled all of that power plant. All of that is being recycled back into the steel and construction industry.”

Reschly said there are two landfills and four ash ponds that need remediation, and that work is ahead of schedule.

“We have actually already completed two of them [landfills and ash ponds] and we are working with the regulators in Texas to make sure we have done everything correctly, so the site is getting cleaned up faster than what we expected,” he said.

Remediation work for the remainder of the property is expected to be complete in the third quarter of 2023, Reschly said.

“We will still be doing remediation work on the landfills in 2023, but between now and then, we will be finishing recycling all of the power plant material,” he said. “We will finish removing any waste from the ash ponds over the next couple of months, too. A big chunk of the work is going to be done here in the next several months, but we will still have plenty of things to work on over the next year.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.