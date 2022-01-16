Former Easterwood Airport director dies at 91

Harry Raisor, the former director of Easterwood Airport in College Station and a U.S. Air Force veteran, died last month. He was 91.
Raisor joined the Air Force after graduating from West Virginia University and served as a pilot for 22 years, including two tours in southeast Asia during the Vietnam War.
Raisor moved to College Station in 1977 and served as the director of Easterwood Airport for 22 years. He served as the chief pilot for Texas A&M and played a major role in the development of the airport, securing federal funding and overseeing the addition of runways, the creation of the McKenzie Terminal and the addition of hangars, said his son, Scott Raisor.
“I don’t think anyone loved the airport more than he and I did, and it really showed in the kind of improvements that he made,” said John Happ, who succeeded Raisor as director of the airport following Raisor’s retirement in 1999. “He taught me so much about how to run an airport, how to deal with the university, and how to deal with the Federal Aviation Administration.”
After he retired from the airport, Raisor served as a reserve Brazos County constable’s deputy until 2014.
Scott and Randy Raisor said their father enjoyed traveling and working on cars and could fix almost anything.
“He kept saying that he lived a great life. He got to see the world,” Scott Raisor said.
Raisor’s daughter, Michelle, said one of her fondest memories of her father was when he returned from Vietnam.
“We were all waiting out at the runway for him with our dog, and as he stepped off the plane, our dog went crazy and broke from my hands and ran over and jumped on Dad,” she said.
Raisor often credited his wife, Jo Ann Forman Raisor, who died in 2014, for how well the children turned out, Michelle Raisor said.
“As far as military families go, when the husband goes into the military, it’s really the wife going into the military as well, so I really appreciate that he gave my mom a lot of credit,” Michelle Raisor said. “He was bigger than life for sure, and I’m going to miss him.”
“He was always there for us kids,” Randy Raisor said. “He instilled a great sense of work ethic in all of us kids and we were always taught to work hard, do it on your own, but I’m there as a safety net if you ever need me.”
Happ said Raisor was a dedicated family man.
“We always talked about family. He treated everybody at the airport like family, but he absolutely cherished both his boys, his daughter, and his wife,” Happ said.