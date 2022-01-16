Former Easterwood Airport director dies at 91

“He kept saying that he lived a great life. He got to see the world,” Scott Raisor said.

Raisor’s daughter, Michelle, said one of her fondest memories of her father was when he returned from Vietnam.

“We were all waiting out at the runway for him with our dog, and as he stepped off the plane, our dog went crazy and broke from my hands and ran over and jumped on Dad,” she said.

Raisor often credited his wife, Jo Ann Forman Raisor, who died in 2014, for how well the children turned out, Michelle Raisor said.

“As far as military families go, when the husband goes into the military, it’s really the wife going into the military as well, so I really appreciate that he gave my mom a lot of credit,” Michelle Raisor said. “He was bigger than life for sure, and I’m going to miss him.”

“He was always there for us kids,” Randy Raisor said. “He instilled a great sense of work ethic in all of us kids and we were always taught to work hard, do it on your own, but I’m there as a safety net if you ever need me.”

Happ said Raisor was a dedicated family man.