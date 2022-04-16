Former Eagle publisher Jim Wilson dies at 68

Veteran newspaper executive Jim Wilson, who served as the publisher of The Eagle from 2007 to 2012, died Friday after a battle with cancer. He was 68.

Wilson, who lived in Robertson County with his wife, Tess, had more than four decades of experience in newspapers. He served as publisher of the Waco Tribune-Herald from 2012 until his retirement in 2020.

Wilson was The Eagle’s advertising director in the 1980s, and also worked for the San Antonio Express-News and the Dallas Morning News.

Before taking over as publisher for The Eagle in 2007, he worked for Community Newspaper Holdings Inc. and was responsible for the operations of 13 daily and three weekly newspapers, including the Weatherford Democrat.

Wilson was a sixth-generation Texan, born in Houston and raised in Corpus Christi.

He graduated from Southwest Texas State University (now Texas State University) with a degree in journalism but went to work on the business side of newspaper companies.

Wilson enjoyed the outdoors and telling stories about his life full of adventures.

Donnis Baggett, who served as editor of The Eagle under Wilson and is now executive vice president of the Texas Press Association, said Wilson was a savvy publisher.

“He knew the newspaper business inside and out and had friends all over the country. He was also a world-class outdoorsman,” Baggett said. “He did it all — hunting, fishing, scuba diving, you name it — and loved to tell about his adventures in the great outdoors. He will be sorely missed.”

Eagle editor Darren Benson recalled Wilson’s engaging personality and sharp wit.

“He made it a point to connect with people around him, and you’d often see him visiting with reporters at their desks,” Benson said. “Even after he’d gone to Waco, he’d randomly stop by my office, tell me how lucky he was that he didn’t have to work with me anymore and ask about my family. I’m going to miss him.”

In addition to his wife, Wilson is survived by their three sons.

No public funeral services are planned.