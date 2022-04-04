Former diplomat discusses international challenges, opportunities in Bush School lecture

A foreign policy expert and former diplomat with more than 25 years of experience in international affairs told an audience in College Station on Monday that Russia is the greatest geopolitical threat to the United States.

During a discussion hosted by the Scowcroft Institute of International Affairs at the Bush School of Government and Public Service, Paula Dobriansky, who served as Under Secretary of State for Global Affairs during the George W. Bush administration, said the U.S. faces challenges and opportunities from an era of a great power competition primarily caused by Russia and China.

Beijing has also become closely aligned with Russia politically, economically and militarily, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sparked fear about whether China may advance toward Taiwan, Dobriansky said.

“We’ve witnessed a lot of intimidation campaigns that have been waged not just towards Taiwan, but India," she said. "We’re seeing intimidation campaigns waged against Australia and then Lithuania."

China has refused to abide by World Trade Organization rules and has committed intellectual property theft and human rights abuses, Dobriansky said. And China has tested a nuclear capable hypersonic missile, she said.

“That backdrop is just a challenge for us in so many of those different spheres. It’s not just the military, it’s also a political battle of ideas. It’s also an economic challenge,” Dobriansky said.

But Dobriansky said Russia is a greater threat than China because of the number of nuclear weapons it holds as well as its ability to destabilize other countries. Unlike China, Russia does not derive its power from its economy, she said.

“It definitely uses proxies, it uses economic instruments, it excels at disinformation campaigns, election interference, corrupt relationships, and also uses energy as a weapon, and we’ve seen that with regards to countries in Europe. It definitely works hard to undermine our own interest,” Dobriansky said.

Traditional warfare has taken a back seat to emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, unmanned systems, space, and cyber attacks, all of which both China and Russia have invested in, Dobriansky said.

The power competition has created opportunities, she said, such as building transatlantic relationships, environmental stewardship to improve global health, and the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons.

“The opportunity is bringing these issues to the forefront. I’m not saying there’s an easy solution to that, but it's making a greater awareness,” Dobriansky said.

Dobriansky, a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the American Academy of Diplomacy, said the United States need to have a strong defense to be prepared in what she called a “very challenging time.”

“It’s not only about the military base that we have, it’s about a strong economy and it’s also about our moral narrative, really standing up for what we believe,” she said.

