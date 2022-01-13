Former College Station City Hall provides training ground for firefighters

Part of the former College Station City Hall served its final service to the community this week as the College Station Fire Department ran training exercises through the two-story portion of the building on Texas Avenue.
“We’re getting as much use as we possibly can out of this before it’s gone,” CSFD Chief Richard Mann said on the second floor of the building in between training exercises.
Over the course of three days, all 166 CSFD employees – 147 of whom are in the field – took part in the training. The training included responding to a smoke-filled office building and responding to mayday drills and also learning more about the construction of office buildings and the best ways to attack fires in different situations.
CSFD Captain Stuart Marrs said if they understand how the buildings are constructed, what the inside of the walls and doors look like and what glass is used, they can better understand how it will burn and their best strategy when responding.
While smoke was used to simulate a fire call on the first floor, the second floor was used to practice gaining access to rooms, breaking glass – tempered and standard – and making exits if their entry became blocked.
One thing that was not used anywhere in the training was live fire. Live fire training, Marrs said, is something the department does through the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service where it can be done in a controlled setting in spaces created to practice live fire drills.
“Up here what we’re doing is practicing being disoriented and then finding yourself again or going and looking for a disoriented and lost firefighter,” he said.
With limited visibility, thanks to stage smoke pumped into the building, and noise from fire alarms, firefighters’ air tanks and radios, Marrs said, a lot of the training is focused on teamwork.
“They’ve got to be able to communicate and move as a crew, stay together as a crew, reach their objective and then come back out,” he said.
Mann said the exercises allow the fire department to create tense scenarios in a controlled space.
Standing in a hallway amid broken glass in between exercises, he said, “It’s easy to communicate like this, but then you set the alarm system off, which it’s going off when we come into a building on fire, that’s just overwhelmingly loud because it’s intended to be, and you’re trying to communicate on the radio; then when you come across a downed firefighter, they’ve got an alarm on their pack that’s going off as well; so you’ve got that, the radio, the alarm system, and all of that creates a lot of confusion.”
One of the specific training scenarios Wednesday afternoon was a mayday call. CSFD Battalion Chief Kevin Simmons said it is not a scenario all firefighters have encountered, but it is one where they need to know what to do to make life-saving decisions, saying those calls can be highly emotional.
“We live together, we train together, we work together on a daily basis, and so if something happens to one of our crew members, it does, it affects us hugely,” he said.
With each scenario, Simmons said, each participant learns something different and gains insight on ways to improve.
“Everyone’s taking away something from this training, each scenario; each shift, each crew member, they’re taking something away,” he said. “And when they go back to the stations, talk about this, they’ll think about it, the next incident they run, some of the difficulties they may have with this scenario and this training evolution, they’ll be able to put in their back pocket and use for the future. So the hope is that they’re able to pass that along and have discussions at the station.”
As battalion chief, he said, it is important for him to see the firefighters at work, saying it is the first time some have gone through simulations in a big office building like the former City Hall.
“Being able to use this building in this fashion is a really big deal for us because we don’t get this all the time,” he said. “It’s still furnished, and there’s lots of debris and things like that around that you may encounter in a real incident.”
In addition to running through the training in their current rank, Marrs said, each person experienced a scenario in the rank above them. Captains became battalion chiefs, drivers became captains, and firefighters became driver engineers for some scenarios.
“This old building’s been serving the community for a long time, and this is the last opportunity it has to serve the community by training our firefighters before it starts coming down,” Mann said. The demolition process on the building will begin with abatement work inside before it is torn down later this year.