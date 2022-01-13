Former College Station City Hall provides training ground for CSFD

“We live together, we train together, we work together on a daily basis, and so if something happens to one of our crew members, it does, it affects us hugely,” he said.

With each scenario, Simmons said, each participant learns something different and gains insight on ways to improve.

“Everyone’s taking away something from this training, each scenario; each shift, each crew member, they’re taking something away,” he said. “And when they go back to the stations, talk about this, they’ll think about it, the next incident they run, some of the difficulties they may have with this scenario and this training evolution, they’ll be able to put in their back pocket and use for the future. So the hope is that they’re able to pass that along and have discussions at the station.”

As battalion chief, he said, it is important for him to see the firefighters at work, saying it is the first time some have gone through simulations in a big office building like the former City Hall.