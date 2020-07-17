A former Caldwell High School teacher accused of having a relationship with a student in 2017 has pleaded guilty to injury to a child, officials said.
According to Burleson County District Attorney Susan Deski, Jamie Bellamy — who was known at the time of her arrest as Jamie Goforth — pleaded guilty to the felony charge this week. In early 2018, she resigned from her teaching job at Caldwell High School, where she had taught science, and turned herself into police after an arrest warrant was issued. Bellamy, who was 37 at the time, was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old boy in fall 2017.
Bellamy was sentenced to seven years deferred adjudication, Deski said. According to a state website, deferred adjudication is a type of probation that allows a person to accept responsibility for a crime without a conviction placed on a criminal record. The decision can only be granted by a judge.
Deski said Bellamy’s Texas teaching license has been permanently suspended.
