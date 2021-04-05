Former bull rider finds second rodeo career as trainer

“Once the bull exemplifies what I’m looking for, whether it’s turning one way or another, then I would take [the dummy] off of him,” Davis said. “The next time that bull bucks, he remembers that the last time I turned or the last time I did this, this thing came off my back. That works with about 95% of the bulls.”

Riders work with Davis on a daily basis, and he does the leg work to train the bulls on what he calls chute etiquette, which helps prepare the bulls to have riders get on them before their ride begins.

When preparing to take bulls to competition, Davis said he looks at riders’ statistics compared to his bulls to decide which bulls to enter different rounds. Davis said it’s important to bring bulls that riders can ride for a full eight seconds, since up to half of the score is based on the bull’s performance.

A successful competition, Davis said, includes staying healthy, having fun and winning.

“Obviously if you win, that’s very successful,” Davis said, “but even if you don’t win, if your bulls come away safe and your bulls come away bucking really good and riders rope really good and other teams just beat you because they were better, I consider that a successful event.”