Former Bryan softball coach Luna indicted by grand jury

Former Bryan High School softball coach Enrique Luna was indicted by a Brazos County grand jury Friday for his role in allegedly misappropriating funds, according to KBTX.

Luna, an 18-year BISD employee, was fired during the 2022 season by the school district for a “personnel matter.” Three months later, Luna was charged with theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 and misappropriation of fiduciary property between $2,500-$30,000.

Luna was promoted to head coach after the 2007 season. He went 338-174 with 12 straight playoff appearances. In Luna’s last full season, the Lady Vikings went 35-12, losing to Rockwall in the Class 6A Region II finals for the program’s best showing since a state runner-up finish in 2003.

The theft charges against Luna stemmed from his handling of money for fundraising activities. All proceeds should have been submitted to a bookkeeper to be deposited into the school’s student activity account, but Bryan police investigators wrote in an arrest report that Luna “had co-mingled softball funds with his own personal funds,” KBTX reported in May.

The investigation also discovered discrepancies with Luna’s summer camps along with problems with a calendar fundraiser. BISD’s total loss was $6,710, according to the Bryan police investigator, KBTX reported.