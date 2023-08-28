M.A. Sterling didn’t know he would become a youth director when he was younger, but once he became the managing artistic director for Brazos Valley TROUPE, he knew he found his calling.

“I am a man of deep faith and I felt as though this is what God was calling me to do in a lot of ways. … When I was a freshman at [Texas] A&M there was a test to see what their vocation at life should be, and at the time I was in accounting and computer science and it took that test and it said I am best suited to be a youth director,” he recalled. “Things came around full circle and that is what I wound up doing. It is the way it was supposed to be.”

Brazos Valley TROUPE, Texas Repertory of Unique Performing Arts & Entertainment, is an organization known to educate youth in all aspects of theater and the arts in a family-oriented environment, according to its website. Sterling served in many capacities and taught many students over the years due to his love of theater.

Earlier this month the non-profit stated it would be unable to financially support employees, and Sterling resigned from his position after having served since its inception 29 years ago. However, he reminisced on his time with TROUPE and all that he was able to accomplish, despite having to move on.

“What I loved most was being able to see the kids grow and not only the kids, but seeing families grow in a place where they could do things together. We are a family-friendly program that wants the families and the audiences being brought on stage,” he told The Eagle. “It was a special place for me; I bare no ill-will with what is transpired. But I will likely never be back there, not as far as employment.”

On Aug. 15 the Brazos Valley TROUPE Facebook page stated the group was in a “very tight spot financially,” and had to make changes.

“The board and Mr. Sterling were able to reach an agreement, and we will begin restructuring to a low-cost/no-cost season immediately, beginning with our personnel,” the post stated. “As it currently stands, Brazos Valley TROUPE cannot afford to pay employees. Mr. Sterling, understandably, cannot continue his work unpaid. The Brazos Valley TROUPE Board of Directors has accepted Mr. M.A. Sterling’s resignation. … We appreciate everything Mr. Sterling has done for the theater over the past 29 years.”

The Eagle reached out to the Brazos Valley TROUPE Board and was provided no comment. Sterling said that despite the difficulty of leaving, he was excited to see what is next for him.

“It is like having a 29-year-old child, and no matter what, you still want what is best for that child. And I do hope that it will continue to survive and eventually thrive with the wonderful people that are there. I do want what is best, but it will have to be without me,” he said. “I have been telling my kids: ‘We have all been given gifts, our job is to un-wrap those gifts daily for other people.’ With young people I say that it is their job to find out what those gifts are, and how to make the world a better place by sharing them.”

Bria Landry, a native of Bryan who lives in Houston, joined TROUPE as a freshman in high school in 2002. At the time, Sterling was her high school vocal coach, and she was encouraged to join the group to continue her love of theater where she would continue learning from Sterling.

“M.A. was such an inspirational big brother more than a father figure, because he is a huge kid and makes everything really fun; he has always been really great to talk to and get advice,” she recalled. “I think it is his personality, his energy and his tough love. Growing up, especially in high school, you are still learning things about yourself.”

While Landry was in high school she lost her older brother in an accident, and remembered Sterling visiting her and her family to make sure they were alright.

“That was one of the most special things in the world to me,” she said.

Landry also took after Sterling and started her own virtual community theater in Houston and attributed what she learned from TROUPE in her daily life.

“I was always the weird kid, but with TROUPE we were all normal and amazing and everything we created was beautiful,” she said. “M.A. was the head of making sure that it was a positive place and we could all be free.”

Mollie Rush-Ross was another one of Sterling’s students who joined in 2000 when she was 6-years-old and stayed a member until she was 22. She recalled M.A. being one of the first people she met once she joined.

“M.A.is a very easy person to get to know, he is very welcoming and you meet him and you feel like you have known him forever. I just remember that he was very warm and very funny and just somebody you really want to know,” she recalled. “I loved how inviting he was. I was a shy kid and I am not a shy adult thankfully, and I think TROUPE had a lot to do with that and I think my favorite thing was meeting him and already feeling like I knew him and was welcomed.”

When Russ-Ross heard the news that he resigned she said the first thing she thought was that he was irreplaceable.

“TROUPE doesn’t exist without M.A.,” she said.

As TROUPE continues this fall, she hopes that there are more youth that get to experience all of the possibilities it can bring.

“I hope that there is a TROUPE to be able to exist for [the participants] to have that outlet,” she said. “Theater people I think are generally very accepting and I don’t know that you can get that level of acceptance as a child anywhere else. I would hope that it would continue so that these kids can have such a warm and welcoming experience.”

For more information about TROUPE, visit bvtroupe.org or email brazosvalleytroupeboard@gmail.com.