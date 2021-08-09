 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Brazos County Sheriff Ronnie Miller dies
0 comments

Former Brazos County Sheriff Ronnie Miller dies

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Former Brazos County Sheriff Ronnie Miller died on Saturday. He was 75.

Miller served as sheriff from 1985 to 1993. 

He began his law enforcement career at Bryan Police Department in 1968 and joined the College Station Police Department in 1977, where he served until 1984, earning the rank of captain before being elected sheriff.

Following his service as sheriff, he worked for the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office for more than five years.  

A visitation is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, with a memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday at Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Center, 3001 S. College Ave. in Bryan.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NC county spreads vaccine message door to door

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert