Former Brazos County Sheriff Ronnie Miller dies

Former Brazos County Sheriff Ronnie Miller died on Saturday. He was 75.

Miller served as sheriff from 1985 to 1993.

He began his law enforcement career at Bryan Police Department in 1968 and joined the College Station Police Department in 1977, where he served until 1984, earning the rank of captain before being elected sheriff.

Following his service as sheriff, he worked for the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office for more than five years.

A visitation is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, with a memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday at Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Center, 3001 S. College Ave. in Bryan.