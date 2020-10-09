Former Brazos County Sheriff Bobby Riggs dies at 85

Bryan native and former Brazos County Sheriff Bobby Riggs, whose law enforcement career spanned five decades, died Wednesday at the age of 85.

Riggs’ career in law enforcement began with the Bryan Police Department in November 1956, when he worked a parking meter route. He moved up to patrol, sergeant, detective and retired in 1992 as lieutenant.

He briefly left BPD in 1961 to drive an ice cream truck, according to an article in the May 21, 1978, edition of The Eagle, and worked for the Cameron Police Department for a short time before returning to Bryan in 1962 and continuing to serve until he was elected Brazos County sheriff in 1992.

He took over as sheriff in 1993, serving in that capacity for one term, until 1997.

As sheriff, he introduced staggered shifts to allow for 24-hour patrols,

added an agriculture investigator position and hostage negotiation team and redesigned the department’s uniforms, according to articles that appeared in The Eagle.

“We’re proud of his years of service to the community,” BPD Public Information Officer Kole Taylor wrote in an email Thursday evening.