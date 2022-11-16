Former Brazos County detention officer arrested for relationship with inmate

A former Brazos County detention officer was arrested Wednesday for having an intimate relationship with an inmate, according to Brazos County Sheriff’s officials.

Tammy Shannon was charged with violations of the civil rights of person in custody, which is a third degree felony. Shannon resigned from her position last Friday during the investigation. She had been employed by the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office since April 2008 and was the food service manager for the Brazos County Detention Center.

Sheriff’s officials said they received information from a citizen that an inmate was making calls to them from an unauthorized phone. An investigation started after a supervisor looked into the report and discovered information that showed a policy may have been violated.

The investigation found evidence that Shannon was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a person in custody, Sheriff’s officials said. A warrant for Shannon’s arrest was issued on Tuesday and she surrendered herself to the Hearne Police Department. No bond amount has been set for Shannon at this time.