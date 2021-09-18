Former Bowie Elementary students, teacher tour renovated 103-year-old building

Looking at the front stairs where the group took a group picture, Adame said, she remembers sliding down the banister and chipping her tooth in the process, and walking from Monterrey Street across Highway 21 to the school with other students.

Adame said she was ecstatic to hear in 2019 that Johanna and Thomas Gessner and GVBM LLC had purchased the building with plans to renovate the space instead of demolishing it.

Built in 1918, the building served as a school until 1988. Now it houses Gessner Engineering, Vaughn Construction and Bowie Barbers with more space available to be leased out in the future.

“A lot of the time we’re building new things, but we were able to take something that was older and incorporate the new and old back together,” Lance Muzyka, safety director with Gessner Engineering, said Friday.

That is unique for an engineering firm to do, Muzyka said, but his favorite thing is taking a building that was constructed more than 100 years ago and making it into a workable office space.