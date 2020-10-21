Former Blue Bell Creameries CEO Paul Kruse charged with wire fraud in 2015 contamination

According to a Reuters report at the time, Kruse did not waive his right to be indicted by a grand jury, and federal prosecutors did not pursue assembling a jury at the time due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

“[Prosecutors] argued that dismissing the case now would trigger a six-month grace period to secure an indictment from a grand jury, even after the five-year statute of limitations to charge Kruse has expired — an assertion [Kruse’s] lawyers contest,” the article states.

The Blue Bell company pleaded guilty May 13 to two misdemeanor counts of distributing adulterated ice cream products, according to the Texas Department of Justice website. The company will pay a criminal fine and forfeit over $17 million, in addition to more than $2 million that will be paid to resolve a civil case regarding False Claims Act allegations about the ice cream products as they were sold to military facilities.

In a statement posted to the company's website in May, Blue Bell stated the company had "learned hard lessons and turned them into determination to make the safest, most delicious ice cream available."

"We have worked closely with federal and state regulators as we implemented comprehensive food safety measures," the statement continues. "We brought in independent food safety experts and consultants to ensure transparency and accountability. Food safety is our highest priority, and we know we must continue to be vigilant every day."