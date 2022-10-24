Former ambassador Siv adds missing France plaque to UN exhibit at Bush Library

A few years ago, former United Nations Ambassador for the U.S. Sichan Siv was making his way through the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum when he noticed something was missing: France’s plaque in the museum’s United Nations exhibit featuring the five charter members of the U.N.

On Monday, Siv joined friends from his time as an ambassador, Bush Library personnel and others to place France’s missing plaque alongside the other U.N. charter members, including the United States, at the exhibit on U.N. Day.

“It’s a very special day for me,” Siv said. “I would put this down as one of the more important days that I’ve seen so far and that the Library and Museum asked me to do it, it’s really such a great honor.”

Siv had a long journey to serving in President George H.W. Bush’s administration and later as ambassador under his son, President George W. Bush, from 2001 to 2006.

Born in 1948 in Cambodia, Siv was the only member of his family to survive Pol Pot’s killing fields in the 1970s. Siv escaped to Thailand in 1976 with just a sack of rice, his mother’s scarf and her wedding ring. He later immigrated to the United States as a refugee and settled in Connecticut. Siv received a master’s degree from Columbia University and afterwards volunteered for Bush 41’s presidential campaign.

Out of thousands of campaign volunteers, Bush chose Siv to work as a White House deputy assistant in 1989 and later served as deputy assistant secretary under Bush 43. He was confirmed by the Senate to be ambassador on the United Nations Economic and Social Council and served for five years.

Since Siv’s time at the United Nations ended, he has written multiple books and traveled the country giving motivational speeches. Siv currently serves as a member of the Texas Board of Criminal Justice.

Bush Library Director Warren Finch said it was fitting Siv presented the France plaque in the library’s U.N. exhibit since Siv is a Francophone and Francophile from growing up in Cambodia, a former French colony. Siv noted he grew up speaking French.

“It’s amazing because during the Khmer Rouge, the first people they killed were the people who spoke French because they were generally the people who were well-educated and were professionals,” Finch said. “So he’s very lucky to be with us.”

While he served as an ambassador, Siv said he took Bush 41’s playbook from his own time as an ambassador in the early 1970s. In June 2005, Siv represented the United States at the U.N.’s 60th anniversary.

“He established very personal relationships with all of the fellow ambassadors,” Siv said of Bush 41. “He took them to the Yankees games. He took them to Broadway shows. That personal relationship is very important because when you want to get things done, you cut through the official channel and you make it happen.”

One thing Siv said he did while an ambassador was carry a sheet of U.N. member countries’ national days. He recalled calling an ambassador for Papa New Guinea and inviting him for a cup of coffee one time to celebrate their national day. No agenda or policies were discussed, Siv said, rather just a personal conversation was had.

“It’s very important for us to realize that the world is very interdependent,” Siv said. “We may be the wealthiest country on earth and the most powerful country on earth, but we need to work with everybody else.”

Over 20 years after Bush 41 left the White House, he and former First Lady Barbara Bush wrote a letter to Siv. He said he will never forget what was written which read, “When we think of you, we think about an outstanding leader and public servant; we think about honor, decency, and integrity; we think about service to others.”

“Those words are really inscribed in my heart,” Siv said.

Siv noted aside from his mother and late wife, Bush 41 has been the most influential person in his life.

“I learned so much from George Bush,” Siv said, “not about leadership only, but by how to be a complete person.”