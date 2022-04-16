Former A&M WR, local real estate entrepreneur Terrence Murphy to host free camp on football, faith and finances

Terrence Murphy dreamed of going to football camps as a child, but his family didn’t have the means to send him. Now the former standout Texas A&M wide receiver and local real estate entrepreneur is putting on a free football camp for kids like him in Bryan-College Station.

Murphy will host the Terrence Murphy Camp on Saturday, April 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brazos Christian School in Bryan. The camp is free and open to all children ages 5 to 18. The day will be divided into three portions, focusing on faith and finances in the morning and football in the afternoon.

“The vision is to make an impact for everybody who’s a part of this community. Not just athletes, not just high school kids, but college [students], young adults, professionals, so that no matter who you are, whether you volunteer or you attend, you leave with something,” Murphy said. “The reason we do more than just football is because I’m passionate about finance and I’m passionate about my faith and I think those are important components that we’re integrating into the camp. And that’s why it’s a different camp.”

Last year, the first Murphy Camp was held at his high school alma mater, Chappell Hill, in his hometown of Tyler .

“You get there in the morning and you leave in the evening, but you’re going to leave filled up,” Murphy said. “It’s a full day.”

Morning sessions are open to people of all ages and include a seminar on financial literacy. Murphy said last year’s topics included first-time homebuyers and why credit matters. There will then be a time of worship followed by a short message and time for response, Murphy said.

“This year, we’ve got some new ideas we’re going to talk about, but you’re going to walk away better,” Murphy said.

During the football portion, kids will be split into three age groups, including high school and middle school. Murphy said last year’s camp only had two quarterbacks attend, noting that one grew in confidence throughout the day.

“Everybody that attends is going to leave with something,” Murphy said.

Registration for the camp can be found at https://terrencemurphy.com/terrence-murphy-camp/. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Murphy said there were over 200 registrations in the first 72 hours camp sign-ups were open and there are currently more than 300 signed up to attend the camp.

