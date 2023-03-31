Lisa Bradshaw knows what its like to go through a health crisis, and she wants others to have resources to navigate those times with community, education and support.

So, Bradshaw, a former Texas A&M University and Blinn College student, developed the Take Good Care app. It launched on Feb. 28, on the 19th anniversary of her late husband, Wesley's, double-lung transplant. She also has developed the Empathetic Healthcare Practices Course for patients and caregivers for people who have not experienced a health crisis.

“I just hope people can come to the app and the course and get the education they need to move through any medical crisis, knowing you’re heard, you have the information and you’re a part of your own health care,” Bradshaw said. “You have to be a part of your own health care. You have to take responsibility and I think this course helps pull all of it together — provider, patient, caregiver — I think everybody has a place in a health crisis scenario, and I’d like to think we covered all of them.”

Bradshaw’s life has seen multiple medical crisis, which she said inspired her to make the app and course.

Bradshaw was just 24 years old and a student at Blinn when she was diagnosed with cancer. Eight years later, Wesley fell ill and later had the double-lung transplant. He died six weeks later when Lisa was 35. Seven years ago, her mother was misdiagnosed with end-stage liver disease. She taught her father how to be her mother’s caregiver and said that’s when she realized many people don’t have someone to call for guidance or support in that time of need.

Right before the pandemic shutdown in March 2020, Bradshaw was the keynote speaker at a conference and the person who hired her asked if she had any trainings or webinars. Like others, Bradshaw had more time on her hands during the pandemic and began to utilize her time to build the course. She started building the app last September.

“I feel like this is the answer to a question that kept coming at me repeatedly over time and I think when it happened to my mom and I was able to teach my dad how to navigate her care, I thought if I can teach my dad, I can teach other people,” said Bradshaw, who now lives in Washington state.

The course is 14 modules that take on average 20 minutes to complete. Modules include: when and how to navigate a second opinion; appointment preparation and online portal use; how to develop a succinct and effective voice in your health care and decision-making; conflict resolution inside and outside of a hospital setting; learning the rhythm of a hospital stay and rounds participation; effective communication for family and providers; the necessary aspects of estate planning and how it applies to health care-related decisions; senior care-related transitions; patient, caregiver and provider relationship-building; and hospice care services + timelines.

Also included are a 12-month calendar, 30 appointment note pages, and pages for prescriptions, allergies, dietary restrictions and emergency contacts.

The app is $7.99 per month or $55 per year and includes Q+A events with experts and patients as well as suggested podcast topics related to someone’s personal experience. The course is also available within the app.

Another key component to the app is a community page. While building the app, Bradshaw said she thought of how when she had cancer, she met with a support group each Tuesday.

“The reason why I wanted to do it in an app instead of a group on another social media platform is I wanted it to be a place that’s super safe and that everyone who’s in there gets you and they understand,” Bradshaw said.

One of Bradshaw’s friends, Brigette Miland, started using the app and taking the course in March for beta testing. Miland, a nurse who has worked in other areas, said she thinks the app and course help equip patients with tools to ask the right questions and be prepared for medical situations they might face.

“There isn’t anything I know of that equips patients or family or caregivers that equips people walking through a health care journey in this same way,” Miland said.

Miland said she hopes the app and course can instill confidence in patients and family and caregivers, build community and to empower users to build relationships with providers.

“Typically, patients don’t have that kind of relationship with their providers as they’re walking through the journey, let alone after time has elapsed, especially decades,” Miland said. “I would say the resources she’s put together and the providers that she’s brought together, the specialists she’s brought together, and the patient stories that she’s been able to capture help make it more relatable for people who are walking it currently and taking the course currently.”

So far, Bradshaw said feedback from her app and course has been positive.

“I hope they can get everything I didn’t have when I was going through something like this and I hope they can think about it ahead of time,” Bradshaw said.